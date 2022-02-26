  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

423 students from AP traced in war-hit zone

423 students from AP traced in war-hit zone
x

423 students from AP traced in war-hit zone

Highlights

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday

Vijayawada: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has so far traced 423 students from the state studying in war-hit Ukraine and established contact with them, a senior official said on Saturday.

Chairperson of the Special Task Force to bring back the affected persons and Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said the government has identified the students who are enrolled in seven different universities in Ukraine.

"We are in touch with them and giving necessary instructions on their safety and possible repatriation to the state," Krishna Babu said here.

Based on the Ministry of External Affair's latest advisory for Indians not to come to the Ukrainian borders, the AP Special Task Force has asked the students from the state too to follow the same. A helpdesk has been established at the New Delhi airport to assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places. "The Centre has informed us that 23 Telugu students are being flown back but of them only three belong to AP," Krishna Babu said. Continued on P11

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X