77 polytechnic students get placements during job fair

Vijayawada (NTR district): Commissioner of Technical Education department Chadalavada Nagarani said that job fairs, which are being organised with the aim of providing immediate employment to polytechnic students, are yielding good results.

Addressing the media here on Monday, she said that 48 service engineer trainees and 29 students were selected as apprentices in the job fair organised by Medha Servo Drives at Ilapuram Convention Centre here for the past three days. Nagarani said that interviews will be held in Hyderabad soon for the girls, who were qualified in the written examination. A total of 218 students attended the job fair and students, who passed diplomas in electronics and electrical departments, were able to get employment.

Following the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Technical Education Department will take all measures to provide job opportunities to the diploma students.

While Medha Servo Drives is undertaking Vande Bharat Rail project, the company is in need of some more polytechnic students. In this context, Commissioner Nagarani said that the Technical Education department has proposed to conduct another job fair in Visakhapatnam and the company representatives responded positively to the proposal.

Deputy Director Dr Ramakrishna, OSDs Tippeswamy and Chaitanya from Technical Education department, Head of Customer Support Muralidhar, Assistant Manager Sivanna from Medha Servo and others coordinated the activities of the job fair.