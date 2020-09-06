8 special trains through SCR from Sept 12

Vijayawada: Good news to the train passengers, who are eagerly waiting for the restoration of train services pass through the South Central Railway. It may be noted that the Ministry of Railways decided to run 80 pairs of Time Tabled Special Trains on specific routes from September 12.

Train No 02615 MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Special Train will depart MGR Chennai Central at 7.15 pm from September 12 (Daily) and arrive New Delhi at 06.30 am on the second day.

In return direction, Train no 02616 New Delhi-MGR Chennai Central Special train will depart New Delhi at 6.40 pm from September 14 (Daily) and will arrive MGR Chennai Central at 06.20 am on the second day.

These trains will also stop at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal, Ramagundam, Manchiryal in AP and Telangana.

These trains consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No 02669 MGR Chennai Central – Chhapra Special Train will depart MGR Chennai Central at 5.40 pm from September 12 (Monday, Saturday) and arrive Chhapra at 11.45 am the second day.

In return direction, Train no 02670 Chhapra – MGR Chennai Central Special train will depart Chhapra at 9 pm from September 14 (Monday, Wednesday) and arrive MGR Chennai Central at 2.25 pm the second day. These trains will also stop at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Khammam, Warangal in AP and Telangana states. These trains consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No 02663 Thiruchchirapalli – Howrah Special Train will depart Thiruchchirapalli at 4.20 pm from September 15 (Tuesday, Friday) and arrive Howrah at 03.10 am the second day. In return direction, Train no 02663 Howrah – Thiruchchirapalli Special train will depart Howrah at 4.10 pm from September 17 (Thursday, Sunday) and arrive Thiruchchirapalli at 03.05 am the second day.

These trains will also stop at Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram in AP. These trains consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Train No 02976 Jaipur Jn – Mysore Jn Special Train will depart Jaipur at at 7.35 pm from September 14 (Monday, Wednesday) and arrive Mysore at 15.30 am the second day.

In return direction, Train no 02975 Mysore Jn-Jaipur Jn Special train will depart Mysore at 10.40 pm from September 17 (Thursday, Saturday) and arrive Jaipur at 4.15 pm on the second day. These trains will also stop at Guntakal Jn, Anantapur, Hindupur in AP. Bangalore cantt, K.S Bengaluru and Mandya stations in Karnataka in both the directions.

These trains consist of First AC, AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Necessary arrangements will be made to handle the passengers carefully at all stations so as to ensure coordinated movement of the passengers to maintain social distance and other health precautions in the wake of prevailing COVID-19 situation.