Aadhaar linkage to liquor sales helps in crime detection as well

Linking liquor sales with Aadhaar is very important to prevent the unnecessary expenditure of the government on the implementation of welfare schemes.

Many rich and upper middle-class people are availing the benefits of the government.

The state and the central governments are implementing many welfare schemes to benefit the poor.

But, real poor are getting lesser benefits. On the other hand, ineligible people like middle-class, upper middle-class and even rich people are enjoying the welfare schemes of the government.

Apart from tracking those who carelessly throw bottles, it can even help in crime detection. I support the idea of linking liquor to Aadhaar. It will bring down liquor consumption and will benefit many families, who are ruined due to liquor menace.

Puppala Srinivas, Advocate, Vijayawada.