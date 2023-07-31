Active monsoon, low pressure lead to plentiful rains in North Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Thanks to the low pressure formed over Bay of Bengal and active monsoon season, the North Coastal districts and Agency areas of erstwhile Godavari districts received plenty of rains and number of districts which recorded normal and excess rainfall has gone up.

Due to the low pressure formed in Bay of Bengal on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha States, extensive rainfall was recorded in North Coastal districts and some parts of erstwhile Godavari districts. Farmers are hopeful that the rains will be helpful them to start the kharif season. Farming community is eagerly waiting for the rains as nearly two months have been completed since the start of the kharif season.

A total of 14 districts received deficient rainfall out of 26 districts in the State by July 24, 2023. During the last one week, many parts of North Coastal districts received plenty of rains. Consequently, number of districts which recorded deficient rainfall in the State decreased to only 4. Only Nellore, Tirupati, YSR and Annamayya districts have recorded deficient rainfall as on July 29. As on July 24, only two districts Alluri Sitarama Raju and Krishna received excess rainfall. Now, the number of districts with excess rainfall has gone up to five – which are Vizianagaram, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Anakapalli, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Bapatla, Eluru, West Godavari, Eluru, Kakinada, NTR district, Palnadu, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai districts received normal rainfall. A total of 17 districts recorded normal rainfall by July 29.

According to Metereological centre, Amaravati, rainfall increased in 10 districts in the last five days. By July 24, 2023 a total of 14 districts registered deficit rainfall and it reduced to only 4 districts by Saturday. The normal rainfall that should be recorded in Tirupati district between June 1 and July 29 is 178 mm. But, the district received only 103 mm rain recording 42 per cent less rainfall. YSR district too recorded deficit rains this season. Normal rainfall for the district is 155 mm but it received only 118 mm rainfall till now in the current season. Annamayya district received 109 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 148 mm. Potti Sriramulu Nellore district recorded only 102 mm rainfall against the normal rainfall of 135 mm. Farmers across the State are eagerly waiting for the rains to start agricultural operations.