Adanis to invest Rs 60,000 cr in AP

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Government has signed an MoU with Adani Green Energy to set up two mega green energy projects in the State.

The Adani Group plans to invest around Rs 60,000 crore for establishing a 3,700 MV hydro storage project and a 10,000 MW solar power project in the State which will provide 10,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth.

On day two of the World Economic Forum, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met trade delegates to explore investment opportunities in shipping and bioethanol projects.

On the sidelines of the Forum captains of Tech Mahindra, Dassault Systems, Mitsui OSK Lines and Hero Group met the Chief Minister and held discussions. Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani, said his company will be working with the Andhra Pradesh Government in the field of skill development.

The Chief Minister informed them that in three months, they will be working with Andhra University in drafting a syllabus for high-end technology for skill development. Jagan said that besides a Skill University, 30 Skill Colleges and 175 Skill Hubs would be coming up in the State.

Tech Mahindra subsidiary Assago Industries Pvt Ltd said they would set up a Rs 250-crore ethanol manufacturing unit in the state.

Executive Vice-President of Dassault Systems, Florence Verzelen, interacted with the Chief Minister on various opportunities in skilling, technology, and ports.

Others who met the Chief Minister include, Mitsui OSK Lines President Takeshi Hashimoto and Hero group CMD Pawan Manjul. Hashimoto has said that they have discussed opportunities in the areas of shipping and logistics. The Chief Minister said to focus on the container hub and logistics. The four new ports would increase the shipment cargo to 507 metric tonnes annually. Andhra Pradesh has great potential and the four new seaports coming up in the State will make the atmosphere more conducive for trade.

The Hero group CMD discussed the expansion plans in the State and providing water to its Tirupati facility. There was also discussion on the growing need for electric vehicles.