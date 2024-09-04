Administration on alert as Godavari level rises

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi has appealed to the people of Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals in the Godavari riverside region to be vigilant in view of the rising flood level of Godavari.

She said that the water level of Godavari was recorded as 38.50 feet at Bhadrachalam at 5 pm on Tuesday and it is likely to increase further. The concerned authorities were ordered to evacuate the people of the flood-prone areas.

All the authorities should be alert in the backdrop of rising Godavari flood. Adhering to the prescribed guidelines, they should take appropriate precautionary measures to deal with flood situations.

Without waiting for the first flood alert, the people of the flooded area should be persuaded, especially the pregnant women, the sick and the elderly in the respective villages and should be moved to safe areas early.

Necessary essentials should be kept available at the rehabilitation centres. Civil Supplies DM, DSO, Marketing AD should take necessary action on this matter. Appropriate arrangements should be made for candles, match boxes, mosquito coils and electricity as required.

Due to the rising of Godavari, the people of the respective mandals are advised not to go into the catchment areas of Godavari. A toll-free No 18002331077 is set up to help people in need. The officials should keep necessary drinking water packets.

At rehabilitation centres, drinking water facilities and toilets should be arranged. They should improve the sanitary conditions and be ready to set up medical camps. Collector is regularly reviewing the flood situation with the officials over telephone and giving necessary instructions.