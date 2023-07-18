Advocate turns actor: The Vijayawada laywer acted in Virupaksha

Vijayawada: Usually actors say that they wanted to become a doctor but turned out as an actor. But here, an advocate became an actor. Mallkedi Ravi Kumar, resident of Vijayawada, has been practicing as an advocate from 2012.

He is passionate about theatre and started acting in dramas right from his college days. His parents Narasimha Rao and Lakshmi and uncle L Govindarajulu encouraged him for his acting with a condition that he should not neglect studies. He completed postgraduation in Commerce and Law. Ravi started his law practice for livelihood and had training at VGSK and Pallem Chitti Babu.

Following his passion, Ravi learned acting from Puppala Srinivas and later from Pilla Nataraj. He honed his skills under the guidance of MS Chowdary. He acted in many dramas like ‘Gill Gili Dumatha Nakka’, ‘Pipilakam’, ‘Raju Pedha’, ‘Asruvulu’, ‘Sambavami pade pade’ and others in his theatre career and won many prizes. He also bagged Nandi award for his best action in 2008.

Ravi turned his vision towards the big screen and got selected for the movie ‘Junction’.

Later, he acted in Mr Rascal, LAW, Rangu, Uniki, Virupaksha etc., also started acting in web series. His played ‘Sambanna’ character in the web series titled ‘Saitan’, which was streaming on Disney Hot star.

Presently he is acting in ‘The underworld billionaires’, ‘Nawab’, ‘Sitaram Sitralu’ and another two movies. This upcoming Vijayawada actor is waiting for a big break in his career and likes to prove himself on the big screen.