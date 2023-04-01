Vijayawada: Ahimsa Run to be held tomorrow

Vijayawada (NTR district): Aiming to promote non-violence, peace and brotherhood among people, the Jain International Trade organisation (JITO) will organise Ahimsa Run along with Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association (APAA) at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium here at 5.30 am on Sunday. The run will be held in three categories - 3k, 5k and 10k. Olympian and President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and MP PT Usha will flag off the run along with district administration and public representatives.

Disclosing the details here on Friday, JITO Vijayawada Branch chairman Ashok Golecha informed that over 2,000 runners would take part in the run and a prize money of Rs 2 lakh would be given away to top three winners in the three categories. He further said that the run is organised across 65 different cities in 22 countries. ''The participants will be given a T-shirt and an electronic timing chip attached to the bib to register the timing. Breakfast will also be arranged for the participants," he said.

Ashok said a registration fee of Rs 300, Rs 400 and Rs 500 will be collected for the three categories in which men, women and children (above 12 years) are taking part. There will be a lucky draw as well, he informed. e further stated that the Guinness Book of World Records has issued a certificate certifying that the run is being held with the maximum number of athletes on the same day across the world. PAA secretary Hyma said that the association was offering technical support for the smooth conduct of the event. The event was also held at Guntur and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, he added. JITO secretary Manish Doshi, Ladies wing officials Trapti Jain, Sangeetha Nenawat took part in the press meet.



