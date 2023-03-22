All set for MLC elections today

Vijayawada: The YSRCP and TDP would be locking horns on Thursday when elections to the seven MLCs under the MLAs quota is scheduled to be held. Buoyed by the Ugadi Panchangam predictions, both the parties are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of their party candidates. There are eight candidates in the fray for seven vacancies. While YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked party leaders to ensure that nothing goes wrong and the party bags all the seven seats, the TDP has put up its candidate. To win the seat these parties require 22 votes for each seat. If one looks at mathematics. YSRCP has 151 MLAs plus one MLA who was elected on Jana Sena ticket but switched loyalties to the ruling party.

They also have the support of four TDP MLAs who also joined YSRCP. This takes their total to 156. On the other hand, two of the YSRCP MLAs - Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy - revolted against the party and are likely to extend their support to the TDP nominee. The YSRCP candidates in the fray are Jayamangala Venkataramana, Marri Rajasekhar, Ch Yesuratnam, Bommi Israel, Kola Guruvulu, Pothula Sunita and Penmets Varaha Venkata Surayanarayana Raju while TDP had fielded Panchumarthi Anuradha.

TDP feels that if it gets even one cross voting from the ruling party side, its candidate would win. To ensure that YSRCP wins all the seats, the party held mock polling. The YSRCP divided its MLAs into seven groups (22 in each group) and the MLAs in each group cast their vote for the candidate endorsed by the party. Even if YSRCP gets the support of its two rebel MLAs, the number will be 21, the party will fall short of winning the MLC seat. The TDP issued a whip to all the MLAs asking them to vote in favour of the party nominee Panchumarthi Anuradha. In last two or three days, ministers and YSRCP leaders held luncheon meetings with MLAs to explain how to vote during MLC polls.












