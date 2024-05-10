Alliance flays Jagan’s ‘destructive’ attitude towards Amaravati

Vijayawada: Leaders of TDP-JSPBJP alliance TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah, national spokesperson Malyadri, BJP national spokesman Lanka Dinakar, S Yamini Sharma, Jana Sena state general secretary T Sivasankar and Ajay Vara alleged that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had indulged in destructive rule and destroyed Amaravati capital project thus depriving the state of development and youth of employment opportunities.

Speaking to media persons at TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Varla Ramaiah said that while TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu planned to develop Amaravati capital as a biggest tourist attraction, Jagan Mohan Reddy shattered the hope in the name of three capitals. If the NDA government did not mention Amaravati as capital, Jagan would have tried to erase the name Amaravati itself permanently, he added.

BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar said that Amaravati capital was neglected completely and Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived people in the name of three capitals’ proposal. Jagan resorted to destructive rule and investments kept away from the state. He cheated the people of north Andhra in the name of Visakha as executive capital, while submitting affidavit to Supreme Court stating that there were no such proposals.

Dinakar said the coming double engine sarkar will complete the Bhogapuram airport for development of north Andhra region.

The BJP leader said that affiliated units of Kia car industry decided to step away from the state fearing demand for commissions by YSRCP leaders. I

nvestors are looking towards neighbouring states after losing hope on Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to encourage industries in the past five years resulting in deprivation of employment opportunities to lakhs of youth, he alleged.

Jana Sena leader T Sivasankar said that now Jagan Mohan Reddy is promising to take oath as CM in Visakhapatnam though Amaravati was declared as capital in the Assembly and GO No:95 was issued in April 2015 declaring Amaravati as capital.

He said residents of Visakha are expressing ire over destruction of greenery and increasing land grabbing by the ruling party leaders, adding that people are eagerly waiting to dethrone the Jagan government.

BJP official spokeswoman S Yamini Sharma said Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to listen the anguished pleas of Amaravati women farmers who have been staging fast for the past 1,600 days.

TDP spokesman Malyadri said Amaravati has government lands worth Rs 3 lakh crore, whereas it has to spend Rs 50,000 crore if the government has to shift the capital there. He said attacking Amaravati is nothing but attacking 40 per cent SC, STs, BCs and 9 lakh minorities present in Amaravati region.