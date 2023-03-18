Allocate more funds for housing scheme, govt urged

The money being allocated for housing to the poor is insufficient and the beneficiaries are unable to complete the basement level, said MLC Lakshmana Rao. He appealed to the government to increase the allocation under the scheme. Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the Legislative Council on Friday, the MLC said that the government only allotted Rs 3,500 crore for development of infrastructure in schools under the Nadu-Nedu scheme against the requirement of Rs 8,000 crore.





He said the government should rectify the lapses and improve quality in Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits. He said the food being served to students under the midday meal scheme was not good and students were expressing dissatisfaction over the quality of rice. He said contract teachers and staff were expressing concern over the delay in payment of salaries. He said there was no mention about the 12th PRC in Governor's speech.





The MLC said that though the government claimed 11.43 per cent GSDP growth rate, there was no improvement in the State's economy. He said AP lags behind in providing quality education as per Education report 2018-22. The school dropout rate stands at 4.5 lakh students.





PDF MLC Narayana Reddy said employees were expressing concern over the delay in payment of salaries. He said the government should take the initiative to pay wages on the first day of every month. He questioned on the construction of Disha police stations though it was not cleared by the Central government.





Later, addressing the Council, Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhana Reddy said the GDP will be decided at national level and raised objection over the remarks of the opposition MLC that there was no development. When the Minister started speaking on fee reimbursement, the opposition MLCs raised objection stating that it was not mentioned in the Governor's speech and staged a walkout.





PDF MLC Narayana Reddy requested the Chairman to appoint a House committee to initiate measures for the benefit of tenant farmers. He asked the government to distribute identity cards to tenant farmers. MLC Sk Sabji said that the farmers of coastal region were suffering heavy loss due to cyclones and not getting compensation for crop loss as the government was giving compensation only to those registered under e-Crop. Minister for Agriculture said that the e-Crop system was introduced for the benefit of farmers. He said the government has been making efforts to set up an integrated food processing unit at a cost of Rs 287 crore.



