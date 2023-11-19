Amaravati is the capital of AP, insists state BJP chief

Vijayawada: BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari reiterated that the Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh and BJP is committed to its stance on the capital. She said the BJP government at the Centre also announced exemption in the income tax on income earned on the land transactions in the capital region of Amaravati after bifurcation of the state. She said the Central government helped the state government in the land pooling from the farmers.



Purandeswari on Saturday addressed the NTR district party functionaries in a private function hall here. As part of the state-wide party leaders and activists’ meetings, she addressed the party workers where she underlined the need to strengthen the party from the gross root level in the district.

“The opposition parties have launched vicious campaign against the BJP alleging that the party had failed to sanction funds to the state after bifurcation of the state. The Central government sanctioned Rs 2,500 crore to the capital region of erstwhile Krishna and Guntur district and Rs 500 crore was allocated for construction of underground drainage network in Vijayawada city. An amount of Rs 1,200 crore was sanctioned for Vijayawada Bypass.

Besides, funds also were sanctioned for railway projects between Vijayawada-Gudivada and other routes,” he explained.

The state BJP chief said 500-bed hospital was sanctioned for ESI hospital in Vijayawada and passport regional office was recently inaugurated in Vijayawada.

She urged the party functionaries to strengthen the party from the grassroot level and explain to people the funds sanctioned for the development of Vijayawada region and the capital Amaravati.

BJP NTR district president Adduri Sriram presided. BJP leaders S Dayakar Reddy, Shaik Baji, P Naga Bhushanam and others were present.