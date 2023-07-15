Ambati takes strong objection to ‘unparliamentary’ remarks of Pawan

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu alleged that Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has been trying to lure Kapu people and mortgage them to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Stating that Pawan was making unparliamentary remarks during his Varahi yatra, Ambati said the JSP chief was suffering from multiple personality disorder.

Speaking to mediapersons at the YSRCP State office here on Friday, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan would not win in polls and that he would not enter the State Assembly.

Ambati said Pawan has no stability and clarity on politics and showing his chappals during meetings reflects his real character. He said that the Jana Sena chief was trying to provoke Kapu community people in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts.

He said the Kapu community was against the TDP as the party cheated them in the name of reservations. As the TDP harassed Kapu stalwart Mudragada Padmanabham, Kapu community people were expressing ire over the TDP, the Minister said.

Ambati wondered why Pawan Kalyan was against the village/ward volunteers system. He said the volunteers were delivering benefits of the State government’s welfare schemes at the doorsteps of people.

He said both the JSP chief and the TDP were getting anxious over the increased patronage to the YSRCP government through the volunteers system. He criticised Pawan stating that the latter does not understand constructive politics and that he only knows to provoke people.

Referring to remarks of the new BJP State president Purandeswari, the Minister said that the Polavaram project construction was going on under the Centre’s supervision. He said Polavaram Project Authority and the Central Water Commission have been monitoring the progress of the project. He said if the Centre desires, it can take up the responsibility of the completion of Polavaram project.