Vijayawada: Amidst speculation on Cabinet rejig, call from CMO to Minister

midst the speculation on changes in State Cabinet, the call from the Chief Minister's office to Minister for Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appala Raju gained prominence. The speculation is rife over changes in Cabinet and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to provide berths to one or two former Ministers again in the Cabinet and provide opportunity to one or two newly-elected MLCs to make the party election ready.





Amidst the speculation, the call from the Chief Minister's office to Minister S Appalaraju who hails from North Andhra region gained importance as the YSRCP lost Graduates MLC seat from North Andhra in the recent MLC elections. However, after meeting Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Friday, Minister Appala Raju made it clear that whether he holds a Minister's post or not Jagan Mohan Reddy's re-election as the Chief Minister again was important to him. He pointed out that he belonged to the BC community and the Chief Minister provided him a berth in the State Cabinet.





The Minister said that he had no information on whether he would be replaced by some other person in the Cabinet. Appala Raju said that Jagan Mohan Reddy should continue as Chief Minister for at least three to four successive terms for the benefit of BCs, SC, STs and Minorities. He said that all the YSRCP MLAs representing 151 constituencies are Ministers in Jagan Mohan Reddy's view.