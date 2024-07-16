Amjad Habib Premium Salon Grand Launched by Actress Varsha, MLA Gadde Ramamohan and Amjad Habib at Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Amjad Habib, the renowned celebrity hair stylist and founder of Amjad Habib Salons, is proud to announce the expansion of Amjad Habib Premium Salons through franchising in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With a rich history spanning 100 years, our salons are now open in Vijayawada at Gurunanak Colony, Above to Starbucks with plans for further business expansion in and around Vijayawada. We are open for franchising in all major potential locations.

-Amjad Habib: Celebrity Hair Stylist & Founder, former personal hair stylist for Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam for 16 years, and stylist to many Bollywood celebrities.

Mahesh.K Business Head Operations

Experience Our Expertise: Our salons offer exceptional haircare services using premium quality products, keeping you ahead with the latest beauty trends.

Expert Haircare, Quality Products, Latest Beauty Trends, 100% Support in Manpower Hiring, 20 Years of Operational Excellence& 360 Degrees Support Amjad Habib family and bring a century of hairstyling excellence to your city. We provide comprehensive support to ensure the success of our franchise partners.

About Amjad Habib:

Amjad Habib is a renowned celebrity hair stylist with a legacy of 100 years in the hairstyling industry. Our salons are synonymous with quality and innovation, offering clients the best in haircare and styling. Amjad Habib has also trained 3.5 lakh students to date and conducts numerous training programs under social welfare initiatives, including in Tihar Jail and for sex workers, to create employment opportunities.

Delete Edit



