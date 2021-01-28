Andhra Hospitals doctors save toddler's life with rare surgery

Vijayawada: Andhra Hospitals doctors successfully performed a complex surgical repair of the very rare congenital heart disease on one Balakiswath, an eight month- old child.

The boy was admitted with very rare complex heart disease, known as 'aorta to LV tunnel' with severe LV dilatation and RVOT obstruction at children's heart institute, Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada on January 8. On January 18, Dr Dilip and his team successfully performed a surgery on the toddler.

The child was transferred to cardiac intensive care after surgery, he was on ventilator and respiratory support for 5 days.

This is very rare heart disease occurs one in 5 lakh babies and only 130 cases were reported so far in the world. Children usually present with heart failure in the first year of life, most of the children would die if you don't diagnose and do the surgery early.

Child's heart surgery was done under Aarogyasri and financial support from Andhra Hospitals mother and child foundation. Andhra Hospitals, chief of Children's Services and director Dr P V Rama Rao said that success was possible only because of our doctors and nurses team effort.