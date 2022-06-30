Andhra Pradesh: Confusion over orders on transit stay

Vijayawada: There appears to be a lack of coordination among the different departments in the state government.

While the Chief Minister's Office issued a Note No 0037/Spl.CS(JR)/2022, Dt: 29.06.2022 stating that the Hon'ble Chief Minister desires to extend the free transit accommodation on sharing basis to men and women employees of AP Secretariat, Assembly, HOD, High Court, Raj Bhavan for a period of two months from July 1 to September 31, 2022. This note was issued by Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary to the CM.

This was followed by another note by GAD dated June 29, 2022 stating that the Government had extended the free transit accommodation from May 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022 and therefore all employees availing free transit accommodation in Guntur and Krishna district are instructed to vacate the flats by June 30, 2022. This has pushed the employees into a state of confusion. This note was issued by K Praveen Kumar, Special Chief Secretary to Government (GPM&AR).