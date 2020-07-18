Andhra Pradesh government not responding to growing number of Covid cases: CPM

Vijayawada: Expressing concern over the growing number of Coronavirus cases in the Andhra Pradesh, the CPM leaders said that the response from the State government was inadequate and not up to the mark.

The CPM leaders Ch Babu Rao, Praveen, Kota Babu, Kranti Kumar and others, after visiting the State Covid hospital here on Friday, said that there was no coordination between the departments and hardly any supervision by the people's representatives and higher officials. The team members talked to several patients and brought their problems to the notice of the officials. They also distributed fruits to the patients.

Babu Rao said that there was terrific shortage of medical professionals including doctors and paramedics. He deplored that the patients were being kept in the ambulances for hours together and the doctors are insisting on the Coronavirus positive certificate to get them admitted. The patients are waiting for days together to get the test results. The treatment should start even before the test results were announced.

The government is not responding to the demand for more number of ventilators, oxygen supply and ICUs and even the ambulances. There is need to improve the quality of food and other facilities.

He said that the family members of the patients complain that the nursing staff was not available to the patients in case of necessary. Moreover, the mobile phones, cash and others belonging to the patients who died was not being handed over to the family members.

Several patients complained that they were not admitted in Pinnamaneni Siddhartha medical college hospital and Nimrah medical college hospitals. There were also complaints of inordinate delay in bringing the patients to the hospitals.

He demanded that the chief minister should immediately intervene in the issue and set things right.