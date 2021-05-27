Andhra Pradesh Govt focuses on villages with spurt in Covid cases

Vijayawada: The number of Covid positive cases is increasing in rural areas in the State from May second week. With the increase in Covid positive cases in rural areas and due to overburdened urban Covid care centres, now the government is focusing on setting up of home isolation centres in villages itself.

In May second week, the number of Covid positive cases stood at 43 per cent in urban areas while the rural areas of the district registered 53 per cent Covid positive cases.

In May third week while 38 per cent of Covid positive cases were reported in Krishna urban areas, the number of positive cases jumped to 62 per cent in rural areas and in May fourth week the number of Covid positive cases in urban areas registered at 36 per cent, the number of Covid positive cases in rural areas increased to 64 per cent.

While the number of Covid positive cases stood at 44 per cent in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits, the number of Covid positive cases in non-VMC limits increased to 56 per cent. In May second week while the number of Covid positive cases stood at 32 per cent in VMC limits, the number of positive cases jumped to 68 per cent in non-VMC limits. In May third week, while the number of Covid positive cases stands at 28 per cent, the number jumped to 72 per cent in non-VMC limits.

There was drastic fall in Covid positive cases in VMC limits which registered 27 per cent, the number of positive cases in non-VMC limits jumped to 73 per cent in May fourth week till May 24. While 205 Covid positive cases were reported in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits, 447 positive cases were reported in rest of Krishna district on Wednesday. Wednesday's health bulletin released by the AP State Covid Command Control Room also indicates increase in Covid positive cases in rural areas.

The highest number of 3296 Covid positive cases were reported in East Godavari district where majority of area comprise of rural areas. Likewise, the highest number of 15 Covid deaths were reported in Chittoor district, where majority of the area covers rural area.

With the increasing number of Covid positive cases in rural areas, the State government decided to set up Covid isolation centres in villages due to lack of space in individual houses in villages and asked the village secretaries to identify schools and hostels to set up isolation centres in villages.