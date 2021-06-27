Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murdered in Vijayawada over the disputes in a love affair

The horrific incident took place on Friday at Durga Agraharam under Suryaraopet police station. According to the police report, a young man named Pavan fell in love with a minor girl from Kandrika. Girl Baba‌ Murali knows about a love affair. With this, he turned to a man named Kukkala Ravi to give a warning to Pavan. Fifteen days ago, the girl's father Murali, Ravi, Lucky, and Ashok called Pawan and warned him to come and talk together.



Against this backdrop, Pavan told Rama Rao what had happened who went there and tried to pacify them. At that time, a man named Lucky, under the influence of cannabis, assaulted Rama Rao. Upon learning of the matter the locals came in support of Rama Rao and attacked Lucky. At that time they went from there challenging each other. At the same time, Ajit Singh Nagar police came and dispersed everyone.



The police did not take the altercation so seriously. Meanwhile, the four have been trying to take revenge on Rama Rao ever since and were waiting for the opportunity. According to the plan, Rama Rao was called to Durga Agraharam to talk about a love affair and was finally attacked with knives. Rama Rao was killed on the spot in the attack.



The ward volunteer immediately reported the incident to the Women's Care Police. She immediately informed the police and within minutes ACP M Venkateshwarlu along with CI Suryanarayana's staff reached the spot. The clues‌ team gathered evidence at the scene. Information that there is a rowdy sheet in the Suryarao police station against Ravi among the accused.