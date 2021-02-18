Andhra Pradesh: Man brutally murders father in law in Vijayawada

In a tragic incident took place at Kothapeta police station in Vijayawada city where a man strangled his father in law in the wake of family disputes. Receiving the information, West ACP Hanumantrao and Kothapeta CI MD Umar reached the spot. The case was registered after inquiring into the details of the deceased's wife and daughters. According to the details collected, Chintapalli Sambasiva Rao (70) and Parvati couple reside in Achaiah veedhi, Gunnapattu, Kothapeta. They have a daughter and two sons. Daughter Savitri and son-in-law Kella Prabhakar reside in Urmila Nagar. Prabhakar used to work in the railways before marriage and dismissed for duties under desciplinary action.



He also went to Dubai a year after his marriage. However, he is currently sitting idle at home. Prabhakar had frequent altercations with his wife Savitri by which Savitri came to her parents home in Kothapet after a similar altercation two months ago. Prabhakar often clashed with his in-laws to send his wife with him. Savitri said that she would not go withe her husband was not behaving properly. Savitri was injured in a road accident a few days back. The in-laws were at home on Wednesday when they went to the hospital for treatment. Prabhakar, who came home at the same time, got into a fight with his in-laws.

In this backdrop, Prabhakar's has cut his uncle's throat with the knife he had brought with him. Sambasiva Rao fell down with a loud noise at the door of the house and died when his aunt Parvati, who was inside, came out and saw him. She screamed loudly as those around her reached out and tried to catch the culprit but he had already escaped from them. The police who received the information recorded the details and said the case has been registered.