Andhra Pradesh: Massive cyber fraud reported in Vijayawada, victims approaches police

A cyber scam under the guise of online medical device business has come to light in Vijayawada. Two people from the city approached the cyber and Suryaraopet police on Saturday evening alleging fraud in investing in the business. In the last week of June this year, a company called Televia launched a unique app called LoveLife and Natural Healthcare and started selling medical devices online.



The company has announced a bumper offer stating that will give the benefit over renting the medical equipment. Many people have started downloading the app and investing in medical devices in the hope that they can earn millions by investing in the business in the wake of the growing demand for medical devices during Coronavirus

Established 372 telegram groups (250 members per group) with investors who downloaded the app and updated their business transactions from time to time. Thousands of people were attracted to the business by regularly taking away the profits of October and November to investors and giving out gift coupons regularly. Millions of rupees each were sent to operators via UPI.

However, from the 19th of this month, the victims, upon realising that they had been deceived by the company approached the police one by one. The company is reported to have collected crores of rupees from the people of the city. Cyber ​​CI Srinivas said that they have received a complaint from the victims and are investigating.