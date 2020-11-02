Andhra Pradesh: Multiplex theatres resume in Vijayawada amid Coronavirus regulations

The movie theatres in Andhra Pradesh which shut down for seven months due to coronavirus have resumed on Sunday in Vijayawada. Inox in Gandhinagar, Vijayawada, each screen was opened at the cinepolis multiplex in Ashoknagar were opened on Sunday. The films Sarileru Nikevvaru and Kanulu Kanula Dochayante were exhibited. The theatre exhibitors said that from now on, theaters will be open every week depending on the audience. Though it was expected that the Shanthi and Prashanthi theaters owned by Miraj would also open, but it was postponed to Friday due to technical reasons. On the other hand, couple of theaters have also opened in Visakhapatnam. It seems that a few more theaters are likely to open for Diwali.

With the center giving permission that theaters can be open from October 15 as part of Unlock 5.0, arrangements have been made to run three shows a day. Box offices are opening two hours in advance. These multiplexes will run on cashless transactions and paperless tickets and seating arrangements are made with 50 per cent occupancy in multiplexes along with taking care according to the instructions made by the center.

Theaters and multiplexes were closed in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. As part of Unlock 5.0 centre green signal to resume movie theaters. The governments of the two states have also issued guidelines. Theater owners held several meetings in Vijayawada on the resumption of theaters. Finally, it was decided to open multiplexes. It is not yet clear when the theaters will open in Telangana.