Andhra Pradesh: Online services in 8 temples from Sept 20

Vijayawada: Online services will be introduced in eight major temples in the state from September 20, according to minister for endowments Kottu Satyanarayana.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, the minister said that the online services will be introduced in Kanipakam, Srisailam, Kanaka Durga temple, Vijayawada, Annavaram, Penuganchiprolu Tirupatamma temple, Simhachalam, Vadapalli and Ainavalli temples. They are considering to introduce online services in 10 temples more.

The minister said that a review will be conducted with officials on arrangements for Dasara celebrations at Kanak Durga temple. Separate time slots were allotted for VIP break darshan to prevent inconvenience to devotees. He said the VIP break darshans will be available from 3 am to 5, 6 am to 8, 10 am to 12, 2 pm to 4 pm and again from 6 pm to 8 pm. He said that the VIP ticket costs Rs 500 and 1,400 VIP tickets will be available online. He said the free darshan and Rs 300 ticket darshan devotees will be allowed through ghat road.

Stating that priority will be given to darshan for ordinary devotees, the minister said arrangements have been made to complete the darshan for devotees within 45 minutes. He said a Dasara festival committee will be formed to supervise the arrangements.