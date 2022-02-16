Andhra Pradesh to seek Central funds to construct East bypass road

Vijayawada: As Vijayawada West bypass road works between Gollapudi and Chinna Avutupalli near Gannavaram mandal are continuing at a brisk pace, the State government is now paying attention for the construction of Arrangements going on at IGMS Stadium in Vijayawada on Tuesday, for the programme of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan road to check traffic problem in Vijayawada city, particularly at Ramavarappadu junction and Benz circle.

The State government will submit a representation to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Vijayawada city on February 17 for sanction of funds for the construction of East bypass. Gadkari is visiting Vijayawada city to inaugurate Benz Circle second flyover and other many projects in the State.

The National Highways Authority of India has completed some projects and foundation will be laid for some more projects in the State during his visit to the city. Arrangements are underway for the inauguration of projects at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation stadium.

The State government has proposed to construct East bypass for a stretch of 40 km, starting from Chinna Avutupalli near Gannavaram to Kaza toll plaza in Guntur district passing via Kankipadu and Penamaluru mandals in Krishna district. Flyover will be built on Krishna river to connect the two districts.

Vehicles passing from Eluru towards Guntur and Ongole will be diverted via the proposed East bypass at Chinna Avutupalli. Traffic in the city will come down drastically with diversion of vehicles at Chinna Avutupalli.

At present, vehicles travelling from Eluru to Guntur are entering Vijayawada city and passing via Ramavarappadu junction and Benz circle and reaching Guntur via Varadhi.

With the construction of East bypass, these vehicles do not enter the city. It is estimated Rs 800 crore are required for land acquisition for bypass construction. The State government has proposed to bear 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost, while the Central government has asked the State to share 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is likely to do an announcement on Vijayawada East bypass. Gadkari is very supportive to the people of Vijayawada and sanctioned funds for the construction of three flyover projects - two flyovers at Benz circle and one at Durga temple.

On the other hand, Vijayawada West bypass works are continuing at a brisk pace and likely to be completed within a few months. Traffic in the city will come down at Benz circle and Ramavarappadu to some extent with completion of the West bypass road.