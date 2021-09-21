Andhra Pradesh: Two-day Vanijya Utsav-2021 conference to begin today in Vijayawada

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is organising a conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday and Wednesday titled 'Vanijya Utsav-2021' to make the state a leader in exports. The government said the conference aims to explain to the international exporters the opportunities available in the state to manage cheap exports. The meeting will be inaugurated by CM Jagan in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning.



The event will be attended by local and foreign ambassadors, entrepreneurs, exporters, and policymakers. The conference will be hosted by the state government in association with Plastic Export Promotion Council. This will be followed by trade fairs on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at the district level under the auspices of the Collectors and Industries Department.

Union Secretary for Industries and Commerce Suresh Kumar will attend the event. He will be accompanied by state ministers, MLAs, MPs, officials, CII, and representatives of the Plastic Export Promotion Council of India.

The officials have said that the EDB plans to target the cheapest exports from AP. They said that the exports from AP stood at $ 16.8 billion and are targeted at $ 33.7 billion by 2030.