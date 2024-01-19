Andhra Pradesh: World's Largest Statue of BR Ambedkar by CM Jagan to unveil 125-ft

The Andhra Pradesh government will uncover the world's tallest sculpture of BR Ambedkar, known as the draftsman of the Indian Constitution, today in Vijayawada. Standing 206 feet starting from the earliest stage, 'Sculpture of Civil rights' sculpture will be in the rundown of the main 50 tallest sculptures on the planet, which Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 'Sculpture of Solidarity' tops. The second-tallest Ambedkar sculpture, which is 175 feet, is arranged in adjoining Telangana.

On X (formerly Twitter), Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote, "The 206-foot Mahashilpam of Ambedkar erected by our government in Vijayawada is a symbol not only for the state but also for the country."

Highlights of the 'Sculpture of Equity'

The world's tallest Ambedkar sculpture stands 125-feet tall and stands on a 81-feet platform.

The venture to construct the sculpture caused ₹404.35 crore and it is spread over 18.81 sections of land of land canvassed in a rich green park.

From obtaining natural substances to planning, the sculpture was worked under a total 'Made in India' project. Around 400 tons of steel went into making the 'Satue of Equity'.

The region encompassing the sculpture, alongside the Swaraj Maidan, where it was constructed, has been re-created. Water bodies in the forecourt, three-sided fringe water body for the platform and a melodic drinking fountain were implicit the region.

Ambedkar's life has been shown on LED screens, and the site also has a 2,000-seat convention center, an 8,000-square-foot food court, and a play area for kids.

Short Info: Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, commonly known as B.R. Ambedkar, was a prominent Indian jurist, social reformer, and the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He played a crucial role in the upliftment of the oppressed and marginalized communities, especially the Dalits (formerly known as untouchables). Dr. Ambedkar's contributions to the framing of the Indian Constitution and his advocacy for social justice have made him a revered figure in Indian history.