Anganwadi strike reaches 18th day

Vijayawada : The strike launched by Anganwadi workers reached 18th day and the municipal workers strike reached the fourth day on Friday. The Maha Dharna launched by the employees of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan also continued with the support of the CPM.

Meanwhile, the condition of the sanitation deteriorated across the city and water supply was affected in some areas. In spite of the strike, the government had been whiling away time with namesake talks with the union leaders. The striking workers, employees and others warned that they would intensify the agitation if the assurances given by the chief minister were not implemented and the demands were not met.

Meanwhile, MP and the CPM senior leader P Madhu, Municipal Workers Federation state secretary K Umamaheswara Rao, Ch Babu Rao, Donepudi Kasinath, Jyoti Basu, Satya Babu, Praveen and Chalasani Srinivas and others expressed solidarity with the striking workers and employees.