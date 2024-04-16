Live
- MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy express confidence in YSRCP coming back to power
- TDP MP Candidate Kesineni Chinni says Sujana's Victory as Turning Point for West Development
- AP has seen a rapid development in YSRCP regime, says YS Jagan
- Plans Underway to Bring IT Companies to Gannavaram, Assures Yarlagadda Venkatarao's Wife Gnaneshwari
- TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
- Chaitra Navratri Day 8: Colour of the day, and Significance
- X to Charge New Users for Engaging with Tweets to Combat Spam
- PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?
- Celebrating Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami 2024: Best Wishes and Messages
- Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district
Just In
Anil assures to complete pending projects in Palnadu
YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav (left) taking part in election campaign at Timmapuram village in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on Monday
Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday conducted election campaign at Timmapuram in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.
Speaking on the occasion, he said development of the State is possible only under the YSRCP rule. He said the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have benefited various sections of people.
Anil appealed to the voters to elect him as Narasaraopet MP and Kavati Manohar Naidu as MLA of Chilakaluripet in the coming elections. He assured that he will complete all the pending irrigation projects in Palnadu and develop the constituency.
Chilakaluripet constituency YSRCP candidate Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured that he will develop infrastructure facilities in the town and improve drinking water facility.