Anil assures to complete pending projects in Palnadu

Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday conducted election campaign at Timmapuram in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said development of the State is possible only under the YSRCP rule. He said the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have benefited various sections of people.



Anil appealed to the voters to elect him as Narasaraopet MP and Kavati Manohar Naidu as MLA of Chilakaluripet in the coming elections. He assured that he will complete all the pending irrigation projects in Palnadu and develop the constituency.



Chilakaluripet constituency YSRCP candidate Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured that he will develop infrastructure facilities in the town and improve drinking water facility.

