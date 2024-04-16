  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Anil assures to complete pending projects in Palnadu

Anil assures to complete pending projects in Palnadu
x
Highlights

YSRCP Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency candidate P Anil Kumar Yadav (left) taking part in election campaign at Timmapuram village in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on Monday

Guntur : YSRCP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency P Anil Kumar Yadav on Monday conducted election campaign at Timmapuram in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, he said development of the State is possible only under the YSRCP rule. He said the welfare schemes implemented by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have benefited various sections of people.

Anil appealed to the voters to elect him as Narasaraopet MP and Kavati Manohar Naidu as MLA of Chilakaluripet in the coming elections. He assured that he will complete all the pending irrigation projects in Palnadu and develop the constituency.

Chilakaluripet constituency YSRCP candidate Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured that he will develop infrastructure facilities in the town and improve drinking water facility.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X