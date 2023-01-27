AP Bags National Awards In Digital Health Services: CM YS Jagan pats Health officials

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh won five awards at national level in providing digital health services (paperless medical services) category.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the officials of the Medical and Health Department for getting national level appreciation.

Later reviewing the functioning of the department, the Chief Minister directed the officials to implement the Family Doctor concept in a full-fledged manner across the State from March 1.

He directed the officials to start serving Ragi Malt to students weekly thrice as part of Jagananna Goru Mudda scheme.

He also directed the officials to take steps to install cath labs, cancer testing equipment and introduce cancer treatment methods in all teaching hospitals, including those under construction. He said that YSRCP MLAs and people's representatives should start visiting the hospitals and interact with the patients and staff to monitor the medical services rendered.

This will help the officials to take suitable steps to strengthen the functioning of hospitals and the public health system after taking the feedback from the MLAs and applying corrective measures wherever necessary.

Stressing the need to implement the orders issued to serve only WHO or GMP authorized medicines to patients in hospitals and ensure availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantities, he asked the officials to develop the State as a role model in the country in the public health system. The Chief Minister said that there should be proper coordination between Medical and Health and Women and Child Welfare departments in recognizing the anaemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level and serve them nutritious food. He further asked the mandal level officials, JCs and District Collectors to monitor the functioning of village clinics.

He emphasised on the need to incorporate the subjects of sanitation, cleanliness, drinking water and pollution-free environs in the SOPs of village clinics which should conduct outreach programmes meet the families.

He further said that the government is spending Rs 700 crore to reduce the incidence of kidney ailments in Uddhanam and establishing a Kidney Research Centre at Palasa besides spending Rs 265 crore for Palakonda. Jagan asked them to appoint necessary staff at the Kidney Research Centre and the 200-bed hospital at Palasa on priority basis besides providing necessary infrastructure.