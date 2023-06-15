AP descending into darkness, says Congress

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gidugu Rudra Raju said that people of Andhra Pradesh are now facing a dire situation owing to hike in electricity charges as well as power cuts. He recalled that while YS Rajashekar Reddy had supplied free electricity to the public, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had heavily increased power tariff imposing a huge burden on the people.

Addressing the media at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Wednesday, Rudra Raju said that the state has been pushed into darkness due to the wrong policies of the government. He said that the state witnessed no development during the nine years of BJP rule at the Centre and four years of YSRCP rule in the state.

PCC chief pointed out that the state government had failed to establish a steel plant in Kadapa and Polavaram, railway zone and others assurances have not been fulfilled.

“The YSRCP government will also face the anger of people over high power charges. The people are ready to take up agitation on power issues in the state,” he warned. City congress president Naraharasetti Narasimha Rao, AICC members Kolanukonda Sivaji, Meesala Rajeswara Rao, party leaders V Gurunadham, B Kiran Kumar, legal cell vice-chairman Dr Jandhyala Sastry and others were present.