AP education reforms inspired by Moulana Abul Kalam Azad

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Shaik Asif said that said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a number of reforms in education sector inspired by the great leader Moulana Abul Kalam Azad.

He paid tributes to the first Education Minister of India Moulana Azad on the latter's death anniversary at Minorities' Corporation office here on Tuesday.

Shaik Asif recalled the contribution of Abul Kalam Azad to the freedom struggle when he was jailed for ten years. "Abul Kalam Azad worked as the education minister for 11 years and strengthened the education sector in the country," he said.

Taking a cue from the first education minister, former Chief Minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy introduced four per cent reservation for Muslims, he recalled. Asif said that the schemes like Ammavodi, Vidya Deevena and others would help to strengthen the education in the State. "The minorities are given substantial representation in the legislature bodies also," he said.