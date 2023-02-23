AP Fibernet to launch OTT app

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited (APSFL) chairman P Goutham Reddy disclosed that the APSFL was planning to launch an OTT (Over the ToP) service application on the lines of Hostar, Aha and other OTT platforms.

He further informed that the APP offers streaming movies, videos, speeches and he further added that new movies which release in theatres can also be viewed on the APP on the same day. He conducted a press conference at APSFL office at PNBS Bus station in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the APSFL chairman clarified that the basic tariff plans of the AP Fibernet won't be hiked and added that the government didn't have any plans to increase the tariff. He said that users were being provided internet services at a cost or Rs 190 by the AP Fibernet.

The State government was providing high speed internet services to the remote villages too, he added. A decision has been taken to provide fibernet services in Jagananna colonies and TIDCO houses, he said.

At present AP Fibernet has 6 lakh connections. He further stated that they had decided to establish a manufacturing unit for making fibernet boxes. He said there would be a need for around 50 lakh fibernet boxes and they would invite a bid for obtaining 20 lakh boxes.

Under the Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL), the State had received Rs 500 crore so far and it would receive another Rs 500 crore. They were making efforts to receive the remaining amount, Goutham Reddy informed.