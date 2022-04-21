AP gets Rs 12,123 crores for roads says M T Krishna Babu

Vijayawada: Transport principal secretary M T Krishna Babu, said that the state had received a sanction of Rs 12,123 crore from ministry of road transport and highways for annual plan 2022-23 to improve the national highway infrastructure being maintained by state roads and buildings (R&B) department. It was highest sanction received compared to any state in India, he said.

During last year even though the Union ministry had indicated Rs 6,530 crores for annual plan, the state could get sanction of Rs 7,865 crore.

Krishna Babu said that they will try their best to get administrative sanction for all projects proposed during this year, in addition to works being taken up by NHAI. All this is possible with constant persuasion from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Union minister Nitin Gadkari .The principal secretary said these projects will improve the connectivity from industrial nodes, Economic Zones and places of tourist interest.

This will also improve logistical efficiency and employment opportunities, apart from giving more tax revenue to the state government, he said. He said they were planning to complete all DPRs and land acquisition during this year so as to get the projects grounded this year itself.