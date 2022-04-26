AP Housing receives best performance award

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation has received the Best Performance Award from HUDCO for its tremendous performance in housing.

Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at a programme in New Delhi on Monday.

It may be recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government has been constructing 30 lakh houses for the poor in two phases under the scheme of Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu.

Meanwhile, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh expressed pleasure over receiving the best performance award by the Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation. In a statement here on Monday, he thanked the officials and staff of the department for their relentless work to achieve the recognition from the Central government.

Jogi Ramesh appealed to the officials to continue the same spirit to complete the construction of the houses for the poor. He recalled that it has been unprecedented anywhere in the country to undertake construction of 30 lakh houses. He said the target has been set to construct 15.75 lakh houses in the first phase and the officials and the staff should strive to meet the target.