AP police win 3 medals in National meet

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh police personnel won one gold medal and two bronze medals in the 71st national level yoga and Sepaktakraw competitions organised in Jalandhar, Punjab, from December 10 to 15. State director general of police K Rajendranath Reddy congratulated the national medal winners on Monday.

Women won the gold medal in yoga in national event. T Kalyani, SEB, Vizag city, S Ramalakshmi, DTC, Vizianagaram, T Chinnari and N Bhavani, Visakhapatnam city, won the gold medal in yoga. Andhra Pradesh men's yoga team won the bronze medal.

S Sekhar Rao, K V Sagar, A Raja Prakash Babu, M Chalapati and Ch Apparao won the bronze in artistic yoga in 36 to 55 age group.

In Sepaktakraw, the Andhra Pradesh men's team bagged the bronze medal. Y Gautam, B Mallikarjuna Rao and D Venkatesh were on the team. DGP Rajendranath Reddy congratulated and felicitated the medal winners at the state police office on Monday