AP State police bag 4 national awards for use of technology

Vijayawada: The AP Police department, well known across the country in utilising the digital technology, once again won four awards at the national level for its achievements. The police department won four of the 12 awards announced by the Digital Technology Assembly Group on the use of technology in various departments.

DGP D Gautam Sawang has received the awards for Disha Mobile Application, Disha Crime Scene Management, Central Lock Up Monitoring System and for 4S4U. In just 13 months, the State Police Department has made history by winning 112 awards at the national level for its use of cutting-edge technology.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita lauded the police staff for providing transparency, accountability, speedy justice and speedy and better services to the people using the latest technology available.

Launched with the motto of Protecting Women and Children, the Disha mobile application has received a fourth award in a series of national awards announced by various national organisations.

Disha Crime Scene Management has already won two awards from various national level organisations and received special appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Central Lock Up Monitoring System has won the award for the second time, the AP Police Department has won a national award for the installation of CCTV cameras with audio, video and night vision in the lockups of every police station in the State with the aim of ensuring transparency, accountability and protection of human rights.

The 4S4U was launched by the police to prevent cybercrimes against women in social media, has once again won a national level award.