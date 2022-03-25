AP state provides 22.45 crore mandays under NREGS

Vijayawada: Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the state government provided 22.45 crore mandays as against the 23.50 crore mandays approved by the Central government under MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) for the financial year 2021-'22.

Replying to a question on the progress of MGNREGS works in the state in Assembly on Thursday, the minister said of the total 22.45 crore mandays, 5.26 crore mandays were provided to SCs accounting for 23.58 per cent and 2.26 crore mandays to STs which comes to 10.14 per cent. He said of the total mandays, 14.82 crore were provided to women which comes to around 57.26 per cent.

The minister said the expenditure incurred under MGNREGS so far stands at Rs 7,507.54 crore out of which Rs 4,908.19 crore was toward unskilled wages and Rs 2,504.65 crore toward skilled wages and material component. He said 3,82,130 households have completed hundred days of employment during current financial year 2021-22 which covers 99.27 per cent and payments are made within 15 days.

Ramachandra Reddy said construction of 10,897 village secretariats was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4201 crore and Rs 1,872.53 crore has been spent so far. He said 10,315 Rythu Bharosa Kendras were taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 2,269 crore and Rs 781.12 crore has been spent. He said construction of 8,509 YSR Health Clinics was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 751 crore and Rs 203 crore has been spent so far.

The minister said construction of 2,535 bulk milk cooling centres was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 416 crore out of which Rs 22.39 crore has been spent till now.

He said avenue plantation was taken up at a stretch of 16,462 km under Jaganna Patcha Thoranam with 65.82 lakh plants . Horticulture plantation was taken up covering 54,566 acre land benefiting 37,455 farmers with 55.93 lakh plants. The minister replied to the questions posed by MLAs Kakani Govardhana Reddy, Karanam Dharmasri, Alajangi Joga Rao, Kaile Anil Kumar and Thoguru Arthu during question hour.