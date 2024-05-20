AP students in Kyrgyzstan safe: APNRTS

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Non Residents Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of Government of Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday announced that the Andhra Pradesh students pursuing medicine in Kyrgyzstan are safe and there was no cause for worry.

In a press release, the APNRTS said four Telugu students contacted the APNRTS helpline and informed that the Telugu students were safe.

Some local residents in Kyrgystan attacked the South Asian students hailing from Pakistan and Bangaladesh due to a dispute which broke out between the local and non-local students.

Kyrgystan located in Central Asia and former Soviet Republic is one of the preferred countries for Telugu students to pursue MBBS because the expenditure is very low compared to India.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued advisory to the Indian students studying in Kyrgyzstan and asked them to stay safe and the Indian government is pursuing the developments taking place.

The APNRTS announced that no attacks were made on any Indian or AP student till now. Citizens of AP and students can reach out to APNRTS 24/7 Helpline @ +91 863 2340678; +91 85000 27678(W) or email @ info@apnrts.com; helpline@apnrts.com and Embassy of India Helpline in Kyrgyzstan @ 0555710041 for any assistance, stated the APNRTS on Sunday.