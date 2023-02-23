AP throwball teams excel in nationals

Vijayawada (NTR district): Andhra Pradesh Throwball teams excelled in the first South Zone Junior and 15th South Zone Senior Championships held at Kadayiruppu in Ernakulam district in Kerala from February 18 to 19. Junior boys' and girls' teams participated in this tournament and bagged bronze medals and senior men's team won one silver medal.

In an official release here on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Throwball Association General Secretary Eda Sulochana informed that Andhra Pradesh junior girls' team player Sowmya showed an all-round performance and bagged the best player award. South Throwball Championship convener Jagan Mohan Goud and Aluva

(Karnataka) MLA Henry presented the first, second and third place winners' trophies, she added.