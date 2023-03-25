AP will act on decisions at anti-drug meet: CM

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government will act on the decisions taken at the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security', Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday. He gave this assurance to Union home minister Amit Shah, who presided over the conference, through video conference.





The Chief Minister could not physically be present at the conference as a session of the Legislative Assembly is in progress. "I could not attend as some money bills have to be passed in the Assembly," said Reddy. However, director general of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy was present at the conference in Bengaluru, representing Andhra Pradesh, he added.





Aimed at making India drug-free, a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted by the Government of India against narcotics. The five states and three union territories of the south are taking part in the conference chaired by home minister Shah. (PTI)











