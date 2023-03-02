Applause for dance ballet 'Girija Kalyanam'

Mummaneni Subbarao Siddhartha Kalapeetham has organised a dance ballet titled 'Girija Kalyanam' by Dr Vanaja Uday and her troupe at Siddhartha auditorium on Tuesday. This mythological ballet is based on the story of Siva and Parvathi (Girija Devi) kalyanam. The main characters were played by Dr Vanaja Uday as Girija Devi, Dr Vijaya Pal as Siva, Sri Naga Sai as Bhrungi, Chakravarthi as Manmadha, Iswarya as Rati Devi and Sayi as Vishnu. Aruna Tejeswi, Srestha and Srimedhana were also in this ballet.





Audience appreciated the talent of the artistes. The director should have used the technical inputs including lighting, to the extent of the scene requirement. This Girija Kalyanam was supported by Bhagavatula Sethuram (Nattuvangam), Kanna Rao and Sarada Reddu (vocal), S Nageswara Rao (mrudangam), Subbalakshmi (violin) and Dattatreyulu (flute). Technical support was provided by Sri Dridharachari, Suresh, Ashok, Surabhi Rayalu, Surabhi Nikhilesh and Praveen. The programme was coordinated by Uday Kumar.



