APSRTC to run 6,970 special buses for Sankranti

Vijayawada: As the Sankranti festival season begins, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is gearing up to operate 6,970 special buses from January 7-13 to various destinations.

The special buses will be operated to Telangana, Karnataka, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu. With 35 per cent extra buses running this year, APSRTC will charge 50 per cent more than the normal fare for the special service. APSRTC managing director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, addressing media here on Thursday, said the diesel prices increased by 60 per cent and the buses would run empty in return and so the RTC would have to collect 50 per cent excess price.

Tirumala Rao said that the bus will depart from the busiest areas and will be operated from areas like colonies, junctions and other places on the request.

A total of 4,145 special services will run from January 8 to 14. Among them, 1,500 bus services will be run to Hyderabad, 650 services to Visakhapatnam, 250 to Vijayawada, 100 services to Bengaluru and 45 to Chennai.

The other 1,600 services were assigned to all district headquarters and towns. The RTC MD appealed to passengers to avail the RTC bus facility this season. He said that passengers have already started booking tickets in advance for Sankranti festival. Till date 60 per cent reservation for regular service, 50 per cent for special service were booked.