APTDC operates special buses to Pancharamam temples

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) will operate one day special buses to the Pancharamam (popular Siva temples) located at Amaravati, Bhimavaram, Palakollu, Draksharamam, Samarlakota and Kumara Bhimeswara Swamy temples.

The APTDC will operate the buses from the Central Reservation Office located opposite of Sub-collector's office on MG Road. The APTDC is collecting charges of Rs1,305 for adults and Rs1,015 for children and the buses start at 3.30 am on the important days.

The APTDC Vijayawada Divisional Manager, Ch Srinivas in a press release said on Thursday that non-AC buses will be operated and breakfast will be arranged for the pilgrims. He said the APTDC is operating special buses to mark the Kartikamasam, which is auspicious month for the Hindus. He said the interested pilgrims can contact the APTDC office on phone Nos 9848007025 and 8499054422. He said online booking facility is also available and pilgrims can log on to https://tourism.ap.gov.in/home. The divisional manager has appealed to the pilgrims to avail the facility provided by the Tourism Development Corporation.