Arrangements made for smooth conduct of polls in Vijayawada, Vuyyur

Vijayawada: The police department has made all arrangements for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polls in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Vuyyur nagara panchayat on March 10, said the Commissioner of Police B Srinivasulu.

He said over 3,300 police personnel were drafted for the election duty and bandobust arrangements were made to prevent any untoward incidents during polling.

Addressing a media conference at One Town Police Station on Saturday, Srinivasulu said the police department has identified 74 hyper-sensitive and 61 sensitive polling stations under the limits of the Vijayawada police commissionerate. He said that 74 mobile teams, three flying squads and 76 surveillance teams were formed. In all 13 check-posts and 76 police pickets were arranged to increase the surveillance.

He further said that 29 striking forces and 13 special striking forces were arranged as part of the bandobust. Giving details of the police officials drafted for the election duty and supervision, he said four Deputy Commissioners of Police, four Additional DCPs, 18 ACPs, inspectors, and other police staff will oversee the security arrangements. The Commissioner said polling will be held in 64 municipal divisions in Vijayawada and 18 wards in Vuyyur Nagara Panchayat and polling will be held in 788 polling stations.

He said orders under Section-144 of CrPc and Section-30 of Police Act will be in the force near the polling stations. Referring to bind-over cases, he said the police have filed cases against 1,897 persons to prevent any untoward incidents during the polling.

He said the police increased surveillance to check supply of liquor and cash and 138 persons were arrested and 9,700 liquor bottles worth Rs 33 lakh were seized. He said arrangements were also made for the counting of votes and to prevent any untoward incident after the declaration of results on March 14.