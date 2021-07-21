Arresting job-seeking youth deplorable: CPI

Vijayawada: Strongly condemning the arrest of youth who are demanding employment, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna said that it was shameful on the part of the state government to arrest the youth when they demanded a fresh job calendar with necessary changes in it by launching 'Chalo Vijayawada' programme.

He was addressing the meeting of the activists of All India Students Federation at Dasari Bhavan here on Tuesday with AISF state president MV Subba Rao in the Chair.

Ramakrishna recalled that during Padayatra, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the youth that 2.35 lakh vacant posts would be filled. However, the chief minister has now announced to fill only 10,000 posts.

The unemployed youth who went to Vijayawada after one month-long agitation to submit a memorandum to the Chief Minister were arrested. He demanded the YSRCP government to invite the youth for discussions to listen to their problems. He also demanded all the vacant posts should be filled immediately by making necessary changes in the job calendar.

AISF State general secretary G Ranganna said that the corporate education institutions are conducting admissions in the name of online classes and collecting huge fee illegally. He demanded action against such institutions. He said that several colleges removed various degree courses on the pretext of no sufficient admissions. Several state governments are opposing the new education policy introduced by the Central government but the AP government is implementing it, he alleged.

AIYF state president P Rajendra, AISF assistant secretary Siva Reddy, vice-president Johnson Babu, and members from all the 13 districts participated in the meeting.