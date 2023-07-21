Artistes extend helping hand to needy among them

Vijayawada: “Sky is the limit to render help to the needy people. “We the theatre artistes decided to help at least one or two artistes per year,” said Somisetty Amruta Varshini and Gudivasa Lahari to ‘The Hans India.’

Normally in drama competitions, “we find the audience eagerly waiting for the performance of the artistes. But it was observed a crowd surrounded a table, where some pickles, powders and night wares are available. There two well-known lady artistes are requesting the people to purchase the products and become a part to help the needy artistes.”

When ‘The Hans India’ approached the lady artistes, they said that they did post graduation and with a passion in acting they have selected acting as their profession. Amrutha Varshini did Master of Business Administration and Lahari did B Tech. They said with their constant persuasion, they have become popular in this field.

Lahari said that the Covid-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for all people, especially for professional stage artistes. “We too faced hardships during that period. Then we decided to start a firm which will yield some profits and we have decided to start a pickle manufacturing unit with some outside ladies (non-stage artistes). With the help of knowing people and artistes we could get some profits and even after this pandemic we continued the unit,” they said.

Amrutha said that they helped some people during that pandemic and decided to continue helping the needy people by sharing the profits that arise from this unit. “Suddenly we had an idea to keep a stall in the places where drama competitions are conducted. The artistes and public paid interest in our products and made our idea successful,” she said.

Amrutha and Lahari said so far they extended financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the needy artistes. They thanked the parishad organisers and also the artistes and public who helped for their ambition by purchasing their products.