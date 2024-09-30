Asian Development Bank visits natural farming in NTR district

Vijayawada: A team from Asian Development Bank (ADB) visited the natural farming fields and activities of Andhra Pradesh Community-managed Natural Farming (APCNF) model in NTR district on Saturday. Led by Executive Vice-Chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) Vijay Kumar, key representatives from the ADB spent a whole day to see and understand the natural farming practices in the district.

Director of AFNR (Agriculture Food and Natural Resources) sector-Emerging Areas from ADB Headquarters Takeshi Ueda, Senior Project Analyst Raghavendra N and Project Officer from ADB India Krishna Rautela visited Reddigudem village in NTR District to observe the ongoing implementation of APCNF initiatives.

ADB aims at developing climate-oriented investment projects to increase the resilience of communities to climate change.

Vijay Kumar introduced the ADB team to the various cadres working under APCNF, highlighting the roles played by graduates, professionals, farmer scientists, mentors, community cadres, and associates.

The delegation was then introduced to the Wheel of 9 Principles of Natural Farming, prepared by the APCNF cadres on paddy bund. The visit continued to the Non-Pesticide Management (NPM) shop, where a variety of natural farming inputs were on display.

The delegation also visited the fields of one of the natural farming practitioners Gogulamudi Sunitha who raised paddy A Grade Model in 2.5 acres of mango fields and one acre of Rupa’s paddy field in Reddigudem.

Takeshi Ueda led discussions with the farmers regarding the challenges they face in transitioning to natural farming and the innovative ways they have developed to overcome these obstacles. He commended the farmers for their ingenuity and perseverance, particularly highlighting a farmer named Radha, who shared her personal journey of overcoming initial difficulties in adopting natural farming. The ADB team also interacted with the chemical farmers to get to know the differences between natural and chemical farming.

Then the ADB team discussed with Spandana SHG members and office-bearers of Pragathi VO in MDO office, Reddigudem about their role and contribution in the implementation of APCNF, benefits of natural farming. After completion of the discussion with women collectives the team proceeded to Tadigudem village where they got exposed to the Health and Nutrition intervention of RySS.

Vijaya Kumari, NTR District Project Manager, APCNF and other staff accompanied the ADB team.