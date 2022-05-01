Atchanna demands Botcha Satyanarayana's resignation

Vijayawada: TDP state president K Atchannaidu on Saturday demanded the resignation of education minister Botcha Satyanarayana on moral grounds for the latest series of question paper leakages in the state. He said along with other sectors, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy destroyed the education sector also with his policies.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said the YSRCP government was a silent spectator while the SSC exam papers were getting leaked. The people in the government were playing dangerous games with the lives of lakhs of students, he said and asked why was the Chief Minister not opening his mouth on the leakage issue.

Atchannaidu termed it as atrocious to arrest the teachers while the leaked question papers were circulated in the WhatsApp groups of YSRCP leaders. On the other hand, the minister was trying to defend and describe it as not a paper leakage but just an exam malpractice.

He recalled how G M C Balayogi resigned following allegations of paper leakage during his term as an Education Minister. Atchannaidu deplored that the present education minister was not responding at all even though the leaked SSC exam papers were being sold in the market like newspapers everyday. There was no action despite evidence available for this.